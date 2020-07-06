Victorian Government Announces $15m Support Package For Live Music Venues

The Victorian state government has announced the formation of a $15 million program to assist music venues in the state who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and resultant social distancing regulations and restrictions on mass gathering.

Announced over the weekend by Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley, the Victorian Live Music Venues Program will support venues by making grants available to venues with between a 50-1200 capacity that have a “solid reputation for presenting original live music.”

“Live music venues have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with live shows put to a halt and paid work drying up for many in the industry. We’ve seen millions of dollars in lost revenue, and thousands of lost jobs,” commented Foley.

“That’s why today we announced the creation of the Victorian Live Music Venues Program, with $15m in funding to ensure that the industry is ready to bounce back. Live music is part of the DNA of our state and we’re continuing to strengthen and support the industry at every level.”

Applications open from next Friday, 16th July and run until Thursday, 6th August. Further details about the package are expected on the Creative Victoria website in the coming days.

Last month, Victorian music venues called for urgent government assistance, launching the Save Our Scene petition. Venues including 170 Russell, Cherry Bar, Corner Hotel, Prince Bandroom, Croxton Bandroom, The Espy, The Forum, The Tote, The Gasometer and many more signed the open letter.

“Victoria’s famous music scene is on the brink of collapse and there’s no relief in sight. We are calling on the Victorian Government to step in and save our proud music culture by preserving the venues where artists play,” read the letter.