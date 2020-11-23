Victorian Org The Push Is Running Free Electronic Music Workshops For Young Women And GNC People

Victorian youth music organisation The Push have announced a series of workshops that aims to develop and support Australia’s next generation of electronic music legends.

In conjunction with production software giants Ableton, the Electronic Music Accelerator is open to aspiring, Victorian-based electronic artists and producers aged between 16-20, in the beginning or early stages of their career, who identity as female or non-binary/gender non-conforming. No prior skills, experience in electronic music production, or equipment is required.

Commencing in February 2021 and taking place over eight weekly sessions, the program will be held at Collingwood Yards and facilitated by Beatrice Lewis of dance music trio Haiku Hands, who will serve as a teacher and mentor.

Participants will have the opportunity to develop their skills in electronic music production, build relationships and master a variety of production techniques using Ableton.

Applications are open now until midday on Monday, 14th December. Head here for more information and to apply.