Victoria’s NinchFest Drops 2023 Lineup: Birdz, The Grogans, William Crighton + More

NinchFest, the Victorian alternative all ages music festival, returns for its sixth outing in February 2023. The lineup includes Badtjala rapper Birdz, rootsy surf rockers The Grogans, Australiana folk artist William Crighton and revered turntablist (and former Avalanche) DJ Dexter.

“Ninch” is a contraction of “Peninsula”, and NinchFest takes place in Mornington Peninsula, an hour-and-a-half drive out of Melbourne. Next year’s event runs across Friday, 10th and Saturday, 11th February. As is customary for the festival, attendees can select one- or two-day passes and children under 13 are admitted free.

Birdz – ‘Aussie Aussie’

Over the past six years, NinchFest has built up a reputation as the premier Mornington Peninsula music festival. The festival has previously hosted the likes of Amyl and the Sniffers, NO ZU, and Bad // Dreems. This year’s no exception, with the full festival lineup detailed below.