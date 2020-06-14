“Victoria’s Secret model Kelsey Merritt joins Viva Artist Agency”

May bagong important star ang Viva Artists Agency (VAA) na pinamumunuan ni Veronique del Rosario. Ini-announce niya ito nitong Sabado, June 13, sa ilang entertainment press.

Ang tinutukoy ng Viva ay si Kelsey Merritt na isa sa pride of the Philippines pagdating sa modeling.

Kelsey Merritt is a 23-year-old Filipino-American model based in New York City. Born in Pampanga, Kelsey started her modelling career in Manila where she appeared in several commercials such as Palmolive, San Miguel Light, and the local clothing brand Kashieca before moving to the United States of America to start her international career.

Fast forward to 2018, Kelsey made history as she became the first Filipino to walk down the Victoria’s Secret runway, which caught the attention of the international media such as Teen Vogue and E! News.

In 2019, she became the first Pinoy to be featured in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Appearing in both Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated is a rare feat for many models from all over the world, and Kelsey has already achieved that in just two years after debuting on the international modelling stage.

A fan favorite, her video features in American Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle have already reached a combined YouTube views of 6 million.

Kelsey is an AB Communications graduate of Ateneo de Manila University where she finished at the age of 20.

Now, that is some beauty and brains all in one package.