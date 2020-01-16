Trending Now

VIDEO: Businesses in Tagaytay City suffer from Taal Volcano eruption

VIDEO: Businesses in Tagaytay City suffer from Taal Volcano eruption

Tagaytay City is one of the top tourist destinations in the country when it comes to culinary tourism. It is also a favorite venue for special occasions, like weddings.

But business is no longer as usual in the city which is suffering from the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Sen. Francis Tolentino meets with restaurants at hotel owners to discuss ways to recover from the calamity.

[embedded content]

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption

Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through [email protected]

