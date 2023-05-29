Vietcoco Showcases Premium Coconut Products at the Seoul Food & Hotel 2023, Asia’s Premier Food and Hospitality Trade Show

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VIETCOCO, the leading coconut manufacturer in Vietnam, is proud to announce its participation in Seoul Food & Hotel 2023, the largest international food and hospitality trade show in Korea, attracting industry professionals and businesses from around the world.

The Seoul Food & Hotel 2023 will be held from May 30th to June 2nd, providing an excellent platform for Vietcoco to showcase its range of high-quality products, which mainly features coconut. Vietcoco’s exhibition booth will showcase an array of coconut-based offerings, including coconut water, coconut milk beverages, coconut milk, coconut butter, coconut flour, toasted coconut chips, and extra virgin coconut oil. These products have gained popularity amongst local consumers in Korea since Vietcoco’s official brand launch in the country in 2020.

“The Seoul Food & Hotel exhibition allows Vietcoco to further showcase our products to the global landscape, and explore and expand our product distribution system to new markets while strengthening our presence globally. More importantly, it is our ability to serve the Korean market with locally catered high-quality coconut products that excites us most,” stated Cu Van Thanh, Founder/CEO at Vietcoco.

In 2023, Vietcoco introduced a range of coconut products specifically for the Korean market, meeting the needs and requirements of the consumers. These range from Tetra Pak coconut milk beverage, coconut milk for cooking, coconut butter, and a convenient 160ml canned coconut milk.

With export experience to over 65 countries, Vietcoco boasts an experienced team with a dedicated focus on research and development and prestigious international certifications such as IFS, BRC, ISO, HACCP, HALAL, and Kosher certification.

Vietcoco takes pride in providing organic products and meeting the organic standards in South Korea and the EU Organic standard. This commitment to quality is ingrained in the company’s philosophy, which inevitably benefits Korean consumers with a high-quality choice in the market.

Mr Hong Seongyeol, Director of Vietcoco’s business partner in Korea, had his say on Vietcoco’s presence in the Korean market. “With the wonderful reputation they have established in Vietnam, it is a pleasure to be working with Vietcoco to bring their high-quality products here for Korean consumers to enjoy. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering premium coconut products that meet the expectations and standards of our customers.”

Maintaining their high standards and the trust of their customers, Vietcoco is dedicated to continuous research and development of their products. The company has established an effective application of advanced technology and industry-leading practices to develop products that retain the highest nutritional values.

Having established a 400-hectare organic coconut plantation firstly in Vietnam in 2015 that adheres to US and European standards, Vietcoco continues to invest in expanding it. Projected to reach 6,100 hectares with a yield equivalent to 80 million fruits per year by 2023 the brand remains committed to developing value-added products that best showcase Vietnamese coconut products to domestic and international markets.

About Luong Quoi Coconut Co Ltd

Luong Quoi Coconut was established in 1997 as a privately owned company with a commitment to delivering high-quality products. The company rebranded as Vietcoco on January 1, 2021, and has since become a leading enterprise in Vietnam, providing prestigious products of the highest quality to serve the community and international markets. Vietcoco is recognized as a Vietnam value brand and has consistently ranked among the top 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Ho Thanh Phong – Purchasing Goods Department

Tel: +84 984 435 366 | Email: thanhphong@luongquoi.vn

Ms. Emmy Dang – Marketing Department

Tel: +84 763 239 779 | Email: hoangmy@luongquoi.vn