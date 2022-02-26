Vietjet and Changi Airports International (CAI) work together to develop aviation services supply in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During the Vietnamese President’s official visit to Singapore, SOVICO Group, Vietjet and Changi Airports International (CAI), the international arm of Changi Airport Group, have signed a strategic partnership agreement worth $US1.5 billion to develop the provision of aviation services at airports in Vietnam and in the region.



Vietjet Vice President Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong (middle) and CFO of Changi Airports International (CAI) Tan Ee exchanged the agreement on providing aviation services at airports in Vietnam worth US$1.5 billion



Vietjet Vice President Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong (middle) and CFO of Changi Airports International (CAI) Tan Ee exchanged the agreement on providing aviation services at airports in Vietnam worth US$1.5 billion

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and high-ranking dignitaries of Vietnam and Singapore, business representatives of the two countries and representatives of SOVICO Group, Vietjet and CAI.

The signing marks the first time that a private corporation and an airline in Vietnam collaborate with an international airport group to develop aviation services and facilities. The parties will cooperate in the research and development of projects at airports in Vietnam, which include green, sustainable and smart infrastructure development projects.

Mr. Eugene Gan, CEO of Changi Airports International, said: “We believe that our expertise and geographical experience in managing airports around the world will add value to Vietjet and related partners in raising development and management standards to optimize airport-related operations; hence promoting economic development, boosting connectivity in Vietnam and in the region. Our approaches always prioritize sustainability with close attention to the global ecosystem and surrounding catchment.”

Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hung, Vietjet Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “Through the partnership with an industry expert such as Changi Airports International, we seek to contribute to the development and improvement of aviation services standards in Vietnam and in the region. The partnership further expresses our commitment to economic development goals, especially in aviation and sustainable development. The signing is significantly crucial in the context that the two countries are gradually opening up in a post-pandemic environment, creating more motivation for Vietjet to further expand its flight network in Vietnam and international markets.”

With years of airport management and development knowledge, CAI is implementing a broad range of collaborations to play a part in elevating standards of airports globally.

Accompanying Vietjet, Sovico Group has always been a pioneer for aviation development in Vietnam and in the region by forging international collaborations that develop aviation facilities, bringing benefits to the industry in Vietnam as well as residents and tourists domestically and internationally.

Vietjet operates a comprehensive network in Vietnam and Asia Pacific. The airline currently has resumed its entire domestic flight network and operated a series of international flights from and to Vietnam while looking to further expand operations across continents in the near future.

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has revolutionized the aviation industry. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com