Vietjet and ST Engineering sign Aircraft Component Support Contract

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On February 25th, 2022, ST Engineering and Vietjet signed a comprehensive component Maintenance-By-the-Hour (MBH™) contract to support the airline’s entire fleet. The signing ceremony took place during the official visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore.



Vietjet Vice President Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong (second from left) and President of Commercial Aerospace at ST Engineering Lam Wai Meng Jeffrey exchanged the technical services and component support contract under the witness of Vietjet President & CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao



Under the contract, ST Engineering will provide Vietjet with a full suite of component support solutions covering component pooling, repair, overhaul, modification, main base kits, component health monitoring and logistics services for the airline’s entire fleet.

Vietjet Vice President Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, said: “We value the fact that ST Engineering can provide on-site MRO services as well as leverage their global component support network to support our international flight operations 24/7. We are assured that they will be a reliable partner to support the flexibility in our technical operation and maintenance as we focus on expanding our flight network internationally.”

“The component MRO facilities together with life-cycle support capabilities in our global network, will be able to provide excellent support to Vietjet’s fleet. When combined with our comprehensive component solutions, we are confident in helping Vietjet achieve significant cost-savings and enjoy operational reliability at the same time,” Jeffrey Lam, President of Commercial Aerospace at ST Engineering, said.

Recognised worldwide for its hallmark component MBH™ programmes, ST Engineering supports more than 900 aircraft and provides integrated component solutions for over 23,500 unique aircraft parts. ST Engineering is also the authorised service centre to over 20 leading OEMs. Its Commercial Aerospace business provides round-the-clock support and delivers more than 80,000 components annually from its component MRO facilities located in Singapore, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, as well as Stockholm, Sweden.

About ST Engineering:

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defence and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of $7.2b in FY2020 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, MSCI Singapore, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index and iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index., MSCI Singapore, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index và iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index.

About Vietjet:

The new-age carrier Vietjet has revolutionized the aviation industry. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.