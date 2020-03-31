Vietmate, Following Vietnam, Signs Official Contract with Ralali, the No.1 B2B Electronic Commerce Platform in Indonesia

PANGYO, South Korea, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Vietmate Inc., a company entering the ICT-Culture Integration Center operated by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, revealed that they had signed an official 30 day contract with ‘Ralali’, the No.1 B2B e-commerce platform in Indonesia following around 1 year of business development negotiations.

Vietmate is a mobile based trade platform that spreads K-beauty to the world and serves as a bridgehead for Korean SMEs to successfully enter the Southeast Asian market. The official contract with Ralali for operating a Korean Pavilion looks to be a new breakthrough for Korean SMEs to enter the Indonesian market.

After the official contract (effective for 30 days), Vietmate will earn the rights to operate the main upper banner of the main face of the Korean Pavilion, and Korean SMEs will be able to brand their company through the banner operated by Vietmate, and expose their products to B2B buyers.

In addition, Vietmate will also earn the rights to operate in the official Korean Pavilion in the ‘Korea-Indonesia Global Selling Business’, which will start in the 2nd quarter of 2020. The Korea-Indonesia Global Selling Business refers to the total fulfillment service which supports the Vietmate distribution center in Incheon in shipping to private clients in Indonesia when B2B2C clients in Indonesia order products in the Ralali Korean Pavilion

The contract includes that Vietmate has the rights to operate all the services in its entirety, and permits Korean companies to sell their products in Indonesia without the going through the hassle of FDA certifications faced when entering the Indonesian market.

Deokhwa Shin, the CEO of Vietmate, stated, “Vietmate is characterized by providing services to client companies once it has secured exclusive rights through partners in each country,” and explained, “this contract was signed with the same purpose, and is the result of 2 years of business development”. He went on to say, “We will continue to provide trade services so that we can help Korean SMEs enter overseas markets quickly and minimize costs in the future”