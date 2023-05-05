Vietnamese Superstar Sơn Tùng M-TP Marks New Era with his Highly-Anticipated English Single “MAKING MY WAY,” Setting Sights on International Successimage_1.png

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – Vietnamese superstar Sơn Tùng M-TP has released his highly-anticipated new single “MAKING MY WAY” via The Orchard today. Recorded entirely in the English language, “MAKING MY WAY” showcases his dynamic vocals and innovative sound – a unique blend of Vietnamese and Western influences – while delivering a heartfelt message of determination and resilience in the face of adversity.

Sơn Tùng M-TP on his latest work:

When we’re young, we always let so many people into our lives without thinking. And when they end up hurting us, it’s a shock, and we close ourselves off. And most of the time, we forget how to believe in our decisions because we keep feeling guilty for everything that went wrong.

“MAKING MY WAY” is meant to tell us that it’s time to move on and get back on our feet. It’s all about cutting off negative elements from our lives, believing in ourselves again, and making our own way forward.

Joy and success only come after a whole lot of pain and challenges. You will see nothing but pure happiness waiting ahead, but only when you can let go of past pains, fight your demons, and make your own way.

“This is a song that means a lot to me because it makes me forget about everything that’s wrong in my life and reminds me that I should do whatever my heart tells me to do and go wherever my music tells me to go. So I really hope this song finds its way to your hearts too!

Known for his electrifying performances, Sơn Tùng M-TP has captivated local audiences at home and beyond. He was the first Vietnamese artist to reach 10M subscribers on YouTube as well as chart on the Billboard Global (excl. US) chart. His music video for “HÃY TRAO CHO ANH” featuring Snoop Dogg, which currently boasts over 260M views, was the fastest video to reach 100M views in Vietnam, and trended in multiple countries such as Vietnam (#1), South Korea (#1), Canada (#3), USA (#3), Australia (#5) and Germany (#5). His musical documentary Sky Tour: The Movie, available globally on Netflix, showcases the singer-songwriter’s artistry and passion as well as how his music transcends borders.

With a broad social media reach of 14M followers on Facebook, 7.4M followers on Instagram, 10.2M subscribers on YouTube, 4.3M followers on TikTok, and 166.2K followers on Twitter, Sơn Tùng M-TP is very much a sought-after celebrity by brands and has collaborated on campaigns of household names such as Levi’s, Pepsi, Free Fire, and Tiger Beer.

As Sơn Tùng M-TP makes further inroads to the international music scene, fans can expect more exciting announcements from the Prince of V-pop, who is set for a series of live dates in the US and plans for the same in Asia.

