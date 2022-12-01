ViewQwest and FPT Telecom International forge Strategic Partnership to offer One-Stop DX services in APACOfficial-Picture.jpg

ViewQwest is a leading regional provider of Managed Security and award-winning Connectivity services. Headquartered in Singapore and with operations in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, it is a trusted partner of global MNCs and top companies in North and Southeast Asia. As a certified Managed Security Services Provider with expertise in leading cybersecurity technologies, it helps build and manage high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces across the world.

ViewQwest also provides Premium Residential & Business broadband & cybersecurity services in Malaysia and Singapore, and has been consistently recognized as Singapore’s Fastest Fixed Network from 2018 to 2022 by Ookla Speedtest Awards.

About FPT Telecom International One Member Limited Company

Established on May 22, 2008, FPT Telecom International is a member company of FPT Telecom.

Inheriting the experience and infrastructure of the mother company – FPT Telecom, one of the leading telecommunication services providers in Vietnam, FPT Telecom International has been operating independently since the beginning of 2008 and is now considered to be one of the top reliable services providers in Vietnam.

FPT Telecom International is one of Vietnam’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted Cloud and IT services providers, offering a full spectrum of services nationwide.

Thousands of customers — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — use FPT Telecom International to optimize their costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

We offer you the power and flexibility to choose the right IT infrastructure and level of managed services to compete more effectively and successfully grow your business.