ViewQwest and HKBN forge Strategic Partnership to offer One-Stop DX services in APACView-Qwest-Logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach – 25 August 2022 – Award-winning Singapore telecommunications, network and security solutions provider, ViewQwest, and Hong Kong’s fastest growing telecom and technology solutions provider HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) has formed a strategic partnership to elevate their regional capabilities in providing ICT and digital transformation (DX) services to customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, especially for large regional retailers. By combining ViewQwest’s extensive regional network and HKBNES’s one-stop digital solutions, the two companies have further strengthened their capabilities in the region to create win-win-win outcomes with customers.

Singapore’s ViewQwest and HKBN Enterprise Solutions join hands for a strategic win-win-win partnership focused on developing APAC market opportunities.

(From left – HKBNES: William Ho, CEO; Juliana Lam, Head of Business Solutions; Mikron Ng, Chief Commercial Officer – Business Market & China Business. ViewQwest: Joel Goh, Head of Product and Service Delivery and Benjamin Tan, CCO)

Leveraging HKBNES’s competitive ICT and digital solutions capabilities, ViewQwest will work with HKBNES in deploying digital transformation services in Hong Kong and Macau. Both companies will be establishing a colocation facility in HKBN’s data centre; providing on-ground technical and engineering support to ViewQwest’s customers in Hong Kong and Macau, including for software and hardware installation and troubleshooting services.

“Businesses globally are being swept up by the digital transformation wave, none more pronounced than in the retail sector especially enterprises with extensive multi-market coverage. Our partnership with HKBN leverages their deep knowledge and experience in the Hong Kong and Macau market. The collaboration will enable us to better serve our customers with regional operations,” said Vignesa Moorthy, Chief Executive Officer of ViewQwest. “This combined play marks a significant milestone in our journey and mission to help our customers build and transform their network and security architecture with confidence, streamlining operations, driving cost-savings, and enabling business agility.”

“This is a unique growth opportunity to further enhance our position as one of the most trusted ICT and digital transformation solutions providers, as we can more dynamically meet our customers’ diverse business & strategy needs – like expanding into overseas markets,” said William Ho, Co-Owner-to-be and HKBNES CEO, “This world-class partnership will strengthen HKBNES’s footprint in Singapore, and provide us with a solid foundation for accelerated development and growth in the Southeast Asia and APAC markets.”

