ViewSonic Introduces New LED Projectors with 3rd Generation LED Technology for Meeting and Learning Spaces

Delivering Higher Brightness and Energy Efficiency to Support Sustainable Environments

BREA, Calif, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the latest LS500W/WH and LS550W/WH LED projectors for both enterprise and education markets. Featuring the industry-leading 3rd generation LED technology, the new lamp-free projectors offer high brightness and energy-efficient design that promises less power consumption, a longer lifespan, and improved sustainability.



“ViewSonic is a pioneer in developing LED technology for projection and achieved a milestone as the world’s top 2 LED projector brand within 3 years. Through introducing the two new LED projectors, we expand our LED projector lineup into business and education sectors,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. “With the latest 3rd generation LED technology, we aim to provide comprehensive LED projector solutions with higher brightness, better energy efficiency, and less maintenance to customers across all segments.”

Next-Gen LED Technology Enhances Brightness and Energy-Efficiency

The latest 3rd Generation LED technology features a breakthrough in brightness and energy efficiency with advanced LED drivers and optical engines, allowing the LS500W/WH and LS550W/WH LED projectors to deliver consistently impressive brightness of 2,000 ANSI lumens in either lit or dimly environments. With 125% Rec.709 color coverage, both projectors deliver true-to-life visuals with high contrast performance.

Also, both LS500W/WH and LS550W/WH LED projectors are green and safe solutions, reducing nearly 50% of power consumption compared with traditional lamp-based projectors. A long lifespan of 30,000 hours eliminates the need for lamp replacement, which further reduces the requirement for ongoing maintenance. Since the LED light source is mercury-free, it cuts down the disposal of toxic chemicals which are harmful to both the environment and individuals.

Furthermore, the projectors’ instant power on/off capability offers a more efficient user experience – eliminating the waiting time for reaching full brightness upon powering on and cooling down before restarting again, thereby reducing the time and energy required for operation.

Flexible Set-up and Easy Installation

Regarding installation, both the LS500W/WH and LS550W/WH series offers 360-degree tilt angle projection to provide flexibility for supporting creative applications such as ceiling and floor projections. Besides, the H/V keystone and 4 corner adjustment function further enable projection setup from the sides, making centralized positioning no longer a must. Moreover, the LS550W/WH which comes with a 0.49 short-throw lens is also an ideal solution for a smaller space, projecting a screen size of 100 inches from just 1.06 meters away.

In addition, the LS550W/WH series offers the comprehensive LAN control feature for convenient management, allowing a simple and centralized control for IT admins to manage over a local network.

