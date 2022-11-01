ViewSonic Showcases Top of the Line Gaming Monitors at ESGS Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Philippines , a leading global provider of visual display solutions, is attending the comeback of the E-Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS), one of the biggest gaming conventions in Philippines this 28th – 30th of October. Visitors at the ViewSonic booth will have the opportunity to “See The Difference” with our top of the line gaming monitors showcasing higher refresh rate, 1ms response time, Quantum Dot IPS Technology, ELITE design enhancements, and 4K Ultra-HD Resolution. ViewSonic’s full gaming monitor lineup will be there for gamers to experience, in addition to interesting on-site activities open to all participants.

With our latest ViewSonic M1 Pro and LS550WHE Short Throw LED Projector, visitors can “Reimagine your space” by creating the spaces of your wildest dreams and see how projectors can expand your life through versatile application inside and outside your home.

ELITE XG320Q Gaming Monitor

Witness your gameplay in unmatched color, detail, and vibrancy on the XG320Q. Quantum Dot technology overhauls visual performance and the QHD resolution renders every detail on our VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 600 panel. Geared with a hyper-responsive refresh rate that overclocks to 175Hz for ultrasmooth gameplay, and a 0.5ms (MPRT) / 1ms (GTG) response time to reduce ghosting, you’ll dominate in-game with greater precision. The monitor is also NVIDIA® G-Sync compatible, so no matter how intense the action gets, you can eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

ELITE XG270QG Gaming Monitor

The 27-inch ELITE XG270QG is an IPS Nano Color G-SYNC gaming monitor capable of achieving a true 1ms (GtG) response time. With its 144Hz (165Hz OC) refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, this groundbreaking monitor ensures smooth and uninterrupted gameplay for even the fastest scenarios. The new IPS Nano Color panel boasts a 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution and 98% DCI-P3 color coverage that brings games to life with deeper and more vibrant colors.

The XG270QG monitor also includes ELITE Design Enhancements; a series of features created to improve organization and elevate a gamer’s setup. These enhancements include a built-in mouse bungee, headphone hook, ELITE RGB ambient lighting, and an ultra-thin brushed aluminum base.

ViewSonic VX2882-4KP Gaming Monitor

The ViewSonic VX2882-4KP features a 28″ pixel dense 4K Ultra HD IPS display. With an ultrafast HDMI 2.1 connection, it allows you to maximize gameplay across PC and console, providing high-speed bandwidth for 4K gaming at up to 150Hz. Experience incredible colors, contrasts, and detail on the IPS display that renders your games with ultimate clarity. A rapid 150Hz refresh rate enables smooth graphics and AMD FreeSync™ Premium virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering by synchronizing your GPU and monitors outputs. A 1ms MPRT response time delivers images without ghosting or lag so you can game with precision. Flexible connectivity via DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C make connections to other peripherals or high-end graphics cards for gaming a breeze. The VX2882-4KP is also equipped with ViewSonic’s exclusive ViewMode™ presets, which offer user-customized game modes, including FPS, RTS and MOBA game settings.

ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor – The Most Affordable 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor

With a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, the VX2405-P-MHD provides an incredible gaming experience. The 24″ Full HD display renders sharp images, and videos packed with detail. Our SuperClear® IPS panel features rich colors and contrasts for a vivid viewing experience. A rapid 144Hz refresh rate combined with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology enables smooth graphics and virtually eliminates screen tearing. With a sleek, thin bezel display and minimal design, this monitor is perfect at work or at home. VX2405-P-MHD is also equipped with ViewSonic’s exclusive ViewMode™ presets, which offers optimized screen performance for a variety of scenarios such as gaming, editing, or watching movies. In addition, a DisplayPort and HDMI inputs offer flexible connectivity.

ViewSonic M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector with Harman Kardon® Speakers

The ViewSonic M1 Pro is an ultra-portable LED projector that delivers dynamic and high-quality entertainment while helping you to reimagine your space. A built-in battery and power bank compatibility gives you hours of fun anywhere you go. Immerse yourself indoors or outdoors with up to 100″ large screen in 720p HD resolution. Its adaptable smart stand enables 360-degree customized projection angle, while doubling as a lens cover and power combo. Once the lens is uncovered, the projector automatically powers on to full brightness for instant entertainment. The touch buttons on the mesh surface provides intuitive use and a tactile texture at the same time. Harman Kardon stereo speakers create room-filling sound for an amplified experience, while more flexible audio needs can be achieved via Bluetooth connectivity. Integrated Wi-Fi makes content sharing easier than ever thanks to both wireless screen mirroring from smart devices and built-in access to streaming platforms.

