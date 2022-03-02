BREA, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual and education solutions, announced that the myViewBoard ecosystem, which was designed to digitalize the education industry, has just exceeded 5 million users, with the platform being used in more than 5,000 institutions around the world.



ViewSonic’s myViewBoard EdTech Ecosystem Surpasses 5 Million Users

First introduced by the company in 2018, myViewBoard is built to facilitate digital content creation, communications, and collaboration in classrooms. The platform boasts a range of benefits that make it suitable for use across a number of learning applications, whether it is for in-person, remote, or hybrid classroom settings.

“ViewSonic is incredibly proud to have achieved this great milestone, particularly with a product that is geared towards enhancing and expanding educational possibilities at a time when schooling has seen incredible disruption for so many,” said Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer at ViewSonic. “myViewBoard is continuously evolving, with an ecosystem that’s becoming ever more open, flexible, and accessible. We’re excited to be helping drive educational technology forward with a comprehensive range of solutions.”

As an education technology solution provider, ViewSonic’s development of myViewBoard and the ViewBoard interactive displays demonstrates the company’s approach of providing broad-spectrum solutions with a focus on open ecosystems and interoperability. These solutions offer institutions a “one stop shop” for education digitization, allowing them to move easily from more traditional teaching setups to approaches that fully embrace the benefits of digital and online learning.

While myViewBoard helps power ViewSonic’s ViewBoard interactive displays, it is also compatible with interactive displays from other brands. It can be used with devices running on Windows, Android, and iOS operating systems, making it easy for education institutes to incorporate it into their existing infrastructure. Because of this openness, teachers are able to share lessons and content with other educators around the world, creating a much more collaborative education environment.

For more information: www.myViewBoard.com

