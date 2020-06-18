Village chairman shot dead in Quiapo

A barangay or village chairman was killed while another survived in a shooting incident in Manila, police said on Thursday.

Abubacar Sharief, 33, of Barangay 384 and Malik Abdulah, 38, both Muslims, were shot while manning a temporary outpost along Globo de Oro Street in Quiapo at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Manila Police District-Homicide Section.

Initial investigation revealed that the assailants were heard to have shouted “dapa” (lie down) and then shot Sharief several times. Abdulah sustained a bullet wound on his right leg.

The suspects fled the area immediately, police said.

The chairman was rushed to the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, while Abdulah is in stable condition.

MPD’s Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered 36 cartridge casings from an alleged M16.

Sharief’s body was returned to his relatives who will bury the slain barangay official in Islamic tradition.