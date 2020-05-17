Village chief eludes arrest after organizing cockfighting; 5 arrested

A barangay (village) captain from Balamban, Cebu eluded arrest in a raid on his “secretly organized” cockfighting event over the weekend, although five others were not as lucky, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Sunday.

A police report identified the village chief as Wilfredo Alvarado of Barangay Lamesa in Balamban, Cebu, whom the PNP said was the “target” of the joint operations against illegal gambling last Friday.

Alvarado eluded arrest “after sensing the arrival of the operating team,” Police BGen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said.

However, authorities were able to collar five others who were identified as Ruben Gabutin, 56; Judito Dumdum, 35; Teodoro Madarang, 61; Jeronio Banate, 49; and Jovanie Basillote, 27 — all residents of Balamban.

Also seized were two gaff spurs with scabbards, two red fighting roosters, two rooster cages, two motorcycles and cash amounting to P3,420 used for betting.

Banac said the five arrested suspects were brought to the Balamban Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and filing of criminal charges for violating Presidential Decree 449 or the Cockfighting Law.

A manhunt is on for Alvarado, Banac said.