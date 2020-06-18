Village chief gunned down in Laguna

SAN PEDRO CITY –– A village captain in Kalayaan town in Laguna province was shot and killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen on Thursday afternoon.

Froilan Reyes, 48, captain of Barangay San Antonio, died while undergoing treatment at the Pagsanjan Medical Clinic.

An initial report from the Laguna police says Reyes was on board his sports utility vehicle when gunmen on a motorcycle shot his vehicle around 1 p.m. along the national highway in Barangay Longos.

The gunmen had escaped towards Lumban town.

A police investigation is ongoing.

