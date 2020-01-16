Village chief slain by kin in Samar

ORMOC CITY –– A village chief was stabbed to death by a relative whom he tried to pacify in Barangay Mancares, Tarangnan town in Samar at 5:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Police Lt. Col Bella Rentuaya, spokesperson of the Eastern Visayas police, identified the victim as Rogelio Lumentigar, 52, chief of Barangay Mancares.

Initial investigation disclosed that around 5 a.m., the suspect, armed with a long-bladed weapon locally known as “sundang,” entered the house of Erlinda Abadiez, causing the occupants to evacuate their dwelling and seek for help.

Moments later, Lumentigar arrived and requested the suspect to calm down so they could talk about the matter peacefully.

However, the suspect stabbed Lumentigar, who was immediately rushed to the Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City for medical attention. He was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The victim and suspect are relatives, police said.

Police arrested the suspect identified as Roberto Lumentigar and brought him to the police station for proper disposition.

