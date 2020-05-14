Village coordinator nabbed for mulcting cash from SAP beneficiaries

BANSALAN, Davao del Sur—A barangay project coordinator was arrested here on Wednesday for soliciting cash from beneficiaries of the government Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

Ivor Johan Laug-Laug Casinas, 28, was arrested by the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) after he was caught receiving P1,000 marked money in an entrapment operation at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, Major Peter Glenn Ipong, town’s chief of police said Thursday.

Casinas, a resident of del Pilar Street, worked as project coordinator of Barangay Poblacion Dos and was tasked to distribute SAP to qualified beneficiaries in the village.

Ipong said Casinas allegedly collected P1,000 from a SAP beneficiary during the entrapment operation.

“He was arrested after receiving the marked money amounting to P1,000,” Ipong said.

He said the suspect would face charges for violating Section B and Section C of Republic Act 3019 otherwise known as Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and R.A. 11469 “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.”

Authorities also recovered the identification card of the suspect, an Iphone 6 cellular phone and eight pieces of Poblacion Dos quarantine passes. He is now under the custody of the local police.

