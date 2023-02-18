Village councilor, 3 drug suspects nabbed in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY — A village councilor and three other drug personalities were arrested on Friday, Feb. 17, in buy-bust operations in the Bicol region, police said Saturday.

Colonel Julius Caesar Domingo, Camarines Sur police chief, said in a report that Noel Viñas, 47, was collared at 5:45 p.m. for selling a sachet of “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P500 to an undercover agent in Barangay Kilomaon in Sagñay town.

Domingo said Viñas was an village councilor in the area and previously surrendered to the police at the height of the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

During the body search, the authorities recovered two sachets of shabu worth P1,564.

In Pili town, Julio Reyes, 39, was also arrested in around 1:46 p.m. in Barangay La Purisima.

Police recovered a sachet of shabu worth P500 from the suspect, who was tagged as a street-level peddler in the town.

In Naga City, Danny Morico, 30, was also arrested at 11:05 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Cruz.

Senior Master Sergeant Tobias Bongon, Naga City police spokesman, said in a report that a gram of shabu worth P6,800 was recovered from the suspect.

In Albay province, Michael Vargas, 40, was also arrested at 5:10 p.m. in Barangay Villahermosa in Daraga town.

Lieutenant Colonel Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said three sachets of shabu worth P6,800 were confiscated from Vargas.

The suspects were facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

