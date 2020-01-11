Village councilor in Quezon nabbed for illegal firearms

LUCENA CITY – Police on Saturday arrested a village councilor for alleged illegal possession of firearms in Guinayangan town in Quezon province.

Police reports said Hilario Laluon, 52, an incumbent councilor of Barangay (village) Tikay was arrested after policemen, armed with a search warrant, raided his house at around 7:30 a.m.

Police seized a caliber 22 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol with magazine and six bullets, and assorted ammunition. Police said the guns are unlicensed.

Laluon will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, police said.

