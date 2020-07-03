Village councilor in Sampaloc, Manila shot dead inside barangay hall

MANILA, Philippines — A village councilor in Sampaloc, Manila was shot dead inside the barangay hall Thursday night while having a meeting with other barangay officials.

Reports from the Manila Police District (MPD) said that two assailants barged into the barangay hall and shot the victim, identified as Antonio Calma, barangay kagawad and officer-in-charge of Barangay 484 in Zone 48.

Witnesses told MPD investigators that Calma was shot several times, causing his instant. The gunmen then boarded a red Toyota Innova waiting outside the barangay hall that was followed by what appeared to be a back-up car–a gray Mitsubishi Pajero–to flee the scene.

According to the MPD, the vehicles did not bear any license plates, while the armed men still remain at-large. Meanwhile, officers said that no personal belongings of the victim were taken away.

Crime scene investigators said they recovered 14 cartridge cases and one deformed bullet from an unknown firearm.

Police said that they are still determining the motive for the killing. With reports from Jim Mendoza / trainee

