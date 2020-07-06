Village exec falls in drug bust after selling P500 in meth to undercover narc

ORMOC CITY—Narcs arrested a village councilor in Baybay City in a drug buy-bust on Monday (July 6).
Marco Antonio Villacorte, 37, alderman of Zone 20 village in Baybay, allegedly sold a pack of shabu, or crystal meth, worth P500 to an undercover agent.
Cleveland Villamor, head agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Leyte province, said Villacorte also yielded three sachets of meth worth P16,000.
Villacorte refused to give a statement to media. He will be charged and is now detained at the Baybay police station.
