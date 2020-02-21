Village guard thwarts, guns down suspected thief

MANILA, Philippines — A suspected thief was shot dead after he tried to attack a village security guard in Quezon City on Friday morning.

Quezon City Police Department – Batasan police station chief Lt. Col. Romulus Gadaoni said security guard Roy Tenorio was on patrol at Filinvest 2 subdivision in Barangay Batasan Hills when he spotted the suspect clad in black shirt, denim pants and slippers, trying to exit a house at around 3:45 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect, apparently rattled by Tenorio’s presence, grabbed a broken metal bar and hurled it at the security guard.

Tenorio warded off the attack and shot the suspect, who died on the spot.

FEATURED STORIES

Recovered from the fatality were a “balisong” or fan knife, two cellphones, a deformed fired bullet, three fired cartridge cases, several identification cards and a metal bar. Police said some of the retrieved items belonged to the homeowners.

Police said the slain suspect was around 30 to 35 years old.

In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, Staff Sgt. Anthony Tejerero said they have yet to identify the suspect who carried several identification cards with different names and photos.

GSG