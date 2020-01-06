Village watchman wounds colleague in Batangas shooting

SAN PEDRO CITY –– The chief of the barangay tanod (village watchmen) in Lipa City in Batangas province turned himself in after admitting to shooting his fellow tanod, police said on Monday.

Gerry Marasigan, 42, also surrendered to the police a homemade gun, which he allegedly used to shoot the victim, Manolito Adaya, 41.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lipa City police chief Lt. Col. Rotol Antonio Gabaisen Jr., in a phone interview, said the tanods in Barangay San Celestino were drinking on Sunday afternoon when the two began to argue.

Adaya walked away and went to his sister’s house in the same village, but Marasigan followed him on a motorcycle.

FEATURED STORIES

Marasigan then reportedly shot Adaya several times and even attempted to chase the victim, before he fled.

Gabaisen said Marasigan later that evening surrendered to the police.

Adaya, meanwhile, remained in the hospital as of Monday, he added.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ