Villager electrocuted by street light in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– A construction worker was electrocuted by the street lighting system while on his way home in Atimonan town in Quezon province on Tuesday night.

A report from the Atimonan police identified the victim as Albert Liop, 34, a resident of Barangay Angeles in the said town.

Police said the victim was on his way home when he accidentally touched the live wire of the village street lighting system around 9 p.m.

Family members and neighbors rushed the victim to Doña Martha Memorial District Hospital at the town center, but he died along the way.

