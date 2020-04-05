Villanueva airs concern for MSMEs

SEN. Emmanuel Joel Villanueva on Sunday expressed concern over the ability of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector to maintain jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The senator, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, said MSMEs “need lifeline to weather Covid-19 crisis.”

He noted that MSMEs employed some 5.7 million workers in 2018, according to data from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), representing about 13 percent of the total number of employed workers.

The senator hopes to see the implementation of the economic assistance the government committed to the MSME sector.

“Just as we immediately implemented emergency employment programs for our affected workers both in the formal and informal economy, we should likewise act with dispatch to provide relief to MSMEs,” Villanueva said.

“We must throw them a lifeline immediately, so they in turn can sustain their workers too. The assistance that we will provide to them should be conditional on them keeping their workers now and until the economy recovers,” he added.

A food vendor installs a plastic cover for protection in her stall in Paco, Manila on Sunday. PHOTO BY MICHELLE ALQUINTO

He said that industries severely affected by the community quarantine are in the wholesale and retail trade, and food and accommodation sectors which comprise at least 50 percent of the employment generated by MSMEs, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

The Bayanihan Law of 2020, which Congress passed two weeks ago, mandated the DTI to provide relief for “productive sectors of the economy.”

The agency is preparing for the implementation of its Pondo Sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) Enterprise Rehabilitation Financing worth P1 billion, which is expected to roll out once the quarantine restrictions are lifted.

The DTI has issued a moratorium on payment of loans of about 127,000 micro enterprises under the P3 program, as well as 15,000 MSMEs who have existing loans under the government-owned Small Business Corp.