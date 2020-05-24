Villar Group begins rapid testing for its employees

Free rapid testing among the Villar Group employees

THE Villar Group of Companies started conducting rapid tests to its employees as part of its return to work protocol in Metro Manila. This will ensure not only the safety of the employees but that of their families, as well. The test is free of charge.

“Before we resume our operations, we want to ensure the safety of our employees, and really make sure that our offices, our sites and workplaces are Covid-free,” said Villar Group Chairman Manny Villar.

The Villar group uses Food and Drug Administration approved rapid testing strictly in accordance with all the guidelines and issuances of the Department of Health on the use thereof.

Before the rapid testing, all offices of the Villar Group were disinfected and sanitized. Thermal scanners and foot baths were also placed at the entrances of offices. Welcome back kits containing alcohol, face masks, and face shield were also prepared for distribution to every employees.

Shuttle services will also be provided for employees who will be manning the offices. Likewise, board and lodging near the project sites and offices were also made available for employees who may want to move near their workplaces.