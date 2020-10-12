Villar hits ‘duplication’, ‘overlapping’ of rice programs

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Cynthia Villar on Monday grilled officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) over the “duplication” and “overlapping” of some of its programs with the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

During the Senate hearing on the DA’s 2021 budget, Villar questioned the allocation of funds under the National Rice Program for “extension support and training services.”

She said funds for such a program were already allocated under the RCEF.

“Why do you duplicate? Sana i-compare niyo ‘yung National Rice Program at RCEF. Kung mayroon na sa RCEF, huwag niyo na ulitin, ibigay sa others na kulang,” the senator said.

(I hope you compare the NRP and RCEF. If programs are already under RCEF, don’t duplicate it, give the funds to others that are lacking funds.)