“Vilma Santos elated over Luis Manzano-Jessy Mendiola engagement”

Vilma Santos is over the moon about the engagement of her son Luis Manzano to Jessy Mendiola.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the Star For All Seasons and Congresswoman remarked that Jessy personally showed her the engagement ring she received from Luis.

“They sent me a picture na tinuturo ni Lucky ‘yung ring na suot suot ni Jess tapos hindi ko pa napansin nong una, tapos ano ‘yun? And then pumunta sila dito sa bahay at pinakita ni Jess ‘yung ring.”

On what she admires most about her future daughter-in-law, she replied, “Nakita ko ‘yung minahal niya talaga si Lucky. Mahal niya ang anak ko,” she said.

Vilma Santos, humihiling na rin ng apo sa anak na si Luis Manzano | PUSH Daily

Vilma also said that she admires Jessy for being prayerful and being family-oriented.

“Isang inappreciate ko she is a very prayerful person. Nagro-rosary yan everyday at nagkataon din na nalaman ko na malapit din siya sa family,” she stated.

[embedded content]

For Vilma, the engagement of her son is an answered prayer.

“Matagal ko na rin hinintay lagi kong sinasabi noon kay Lucky you are not getting any younger, gusto ko ma-enjoy din niya yung family life,” she said.

Jessy and Luis announced their engagement on December 12.

“’And when everything falls into place, I will be right there beside you.’ – you said this to me 4 years ago, my love. Look where we are now. @luckymanzano #jessgotlucky,” Jessy wrote in one of her engagement posts.

