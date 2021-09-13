Vilma Santos-Recto eyes Senate run or retirement

Batangas 6th District Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto is considering either running for senator in 2022 or retiring from politics.

Santos-Recto confirmed on Monday that she has two options: to seek a Senate seat or retire entirely from politics after decades of rendering public service.

“Nothing is final. As of now, I’m still thinking about my plans for 2022,” Santos-Recto said.

The wife of Sen. Ralph Recto, the former actress started her political career as mayor of Lipa City. She later became governor of Batangas province. In 2016, she ran for Congress and won.