Vin Diesel Has Released His Debut EDM Single & It Is Neither Fast Nor Furious

Not something we saw coming, but alright, 2020, we’ll let you have this one.

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has just unleashed his debut single and it is neither fast nor furious.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Instead, the the 53-year-old actor has had a crack at EDM with a summery, mid-tempo club jam dubbed ‘Feel Like I Do’ that is packing a bit of Flume energy?

“For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone,” Diesel wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”

DJ Dom Toretto’s debut was written by Kygo collaborator Petey Martin and released via the Kygo co-founded Palm Tree Records.

Take it for a spin below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>