“Vina Morales and daughter Ceana start a new vlog on YouTube”

Singer-actress Vina Morales and her daughter Ceana share tips on how to speak Bisaya in their first vlog.

Singer-Actress Vina Morales announced on her Instagram account last June 10 that she and her daughter Ceana launched their own YouTube channel a few weeks ago starting with their first video on Bisaya 101 which teaches viewers the basics of the Visayan dialect. Vina was discovered in Cebu as a singer when she was just nine years old before her family moved to Manila. Currently at 2,940 subscribers as of this writing, Vina said she hopes their vlog can reach a wider audience.

Vina’s closeness to her 11-year-old daughter Ceana shows in their vlogs, which show them interacting with each other at home in a lighthearted and fun way. Ceana is Vina’s child with ex-boyfriend and businessman Cedric Lee with whom she parted ways in the same year Ceana was born.

On her Instagram post last June 10, Vina wrote,

“Hi everyone! Hope you can subscribe in our new @youtube channel ️ For now, we are aiming for 100k ️ Hope you can share and subscribe so we will be inspired to do more videos for all of you ️ our new Vlog is up

[embedded content]