“Vina Morales responds to her and sister Shaina Magdayao’s basher”

Vina Morales came to her and her sister Shaina Magdayao’s defense when a basher called them ‘ma-drama.’

Vina Morales came to Shaina Magdayao’s defense after a basher called out her sister for statements made during an online protest for ABS-CBN last Tuesday, May 12.

On Instagram, Morales proudly shared a snippet of Magdayao’s speech during the online protest and proudly expressed her support for her sister’s sentiments toward the 11,000-strong employees of the company.

“I’m proud of you indai inapotpot Shaina Magdayao. Ako po ay nakikiisa sa aking kapatid na patuloy na sumusuporta sa ABS-CBN. Lalong lalo na po sa mga empleyado na nawalan ng hanap buhay sa panahon ng may pandemic. Tama po ‘wag na po kaming isama mga artista dahil maski papano kami ay mabubuhay sa aming mga naipon,” she stated.

She went on: “Iniisip po namin ang mga pamilya ng mga empleyado na sa kanila ay umaasa. Ako po ay patuloy na magdadasal at ako ri’y nagpapasalamat sa Kongreso sa binigay na panahon at pagdinig ng boses ng aming mga kapamilya. Salamat po.”

But some netizens seemed to have disagreed with her statements, prompting one to say: “Andaming drama.”

Morales, for her part, came to her and her sister’s defense, saying they just care for the thousands of employees who might lose their jobs in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hindi po kami madrama. Ginagawa po namin ‘yan sa mga teleserye. Kami po ay lumalaban para sa kapwa namin empleyado ng abscbn na ngayon ay walang trabaho habang may pandemic. Lahat po tayo ay nahihirapan sa mga oras na ito lalo na sa mga taong walang trabaho. Diyos na lang po ang bahala sa inyo,” she said.

ABS-CBN, which stopped broadcast operations following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission last May 5, has been granted a provisional franchise by the Congress.