“Vina Morales ventures into vinegar, bagoong, and peanut butter business”

Vina Morales has ventured into the food industry.

Vina Morales has a new business venture, this time in the food industry.

On Instagram, the singer shared that she is now selling dried fish, bagoong, and peanut butter, among others.

Vina also remarked that ever since she was kid, she always had this entrepreneurial spirit in her.

“Bata pa lang po ako mahilig na po talaga ako mag-negosyo, maliit man o malaki na negosyo,” she said.

Netizens were quick to express their admiration for Vina’s entrepreneurial drive.

“Maka-proud kaayo ka kay bisan unsa na lang jud imo i-business Inday Beena (Nakaka-proud ka talaga dahil kahit ano na lang talaga ang nagiging business mo Inday Beena),” one netizen said.

“Mao ni ako ganahan nimo @vina_morales. Best example sa gwapa nga kugihan (Ito yung gusto ko sa’yo @vina_morales. Best example sa maganda na, masipag pa,” another netizen commented.

She also posted a clip of her showing how she makes “Sukang Binasaya.”

Vina is also an owner of a salon chain.

In an interview back in 2018, Vina talked about her growing salon business with her sisters Shaina, Sheryl, and Sheila.

READ: Vina Morales talks about her growing salon business

“Karamihan franchise at most of our franchisees, may dalawa (branches) sila. Kapag may opening, talagang pinupuntahan ko talaga, nag-iikot ako,” she shared.

Vina also relayed that her salon has a lot of returning customers.

“Thankful talaga kami kasi marami kaming clients na pabalik-balik talaga,” she added.

