VinCentiments Denies Offering Money to Moviegoers to Watch MIM

VinCentiments Clarifies Rumors They Offering Money to Watch MIM

The social media page VinCentiments denied the rumors that they are offering money to moviegoers to watch “Maid In Malacañang”.

The page whose founder is the controversial director Darryl Yap has released a statement debunking rumors that they are paying people to watch their movie. A netizen’s assertions concerning their supposed activity forced the clarification.

A user by the name of Rovic Lalo made a post on Facebook concerning rumors that individuals who attend the aforementioned movie will receive pocket money of 3,000 pesos (P3000). But the web rumor was refuted by Vincentiments.

“Saan at kanino poi to? Gusto po naming pumila para sa 3k. HAHAHAHA!” the page said.

They contend that the tickets depicted in the image are block screening tickets rather than movie tickets. The social media post warned that the tickets for the block screening would be more expensive.

“Kagagaling lang po ni Direk Dah sa QC hall, nagabot ng premiere night tickets kay Mayor Joy. Ang nasa larawan po ay hindi cinema ticket, ito po ay block screening tickets. Maari poi tong ibenta kasama ng packages kaya baka mas mahal, o may mga nagbablockscreen para gumawa ng kwento, kung ano man, salamat parin. Aug 3 na po, pinakamainam pa rin ang pumila sa sinehan. Salamat po,” the page clarified.

Darryl Yap has not yet commented on the subject. Meanwhile, the film’s premiere night took place on Friday, July 29. On August 3, it will be shown in theaters all around the country.

In the drama-comedy movie Maid in Malacaang, the lives of the Marcos family will be portrayed. The last 72 hours that the Marcos family spent in the Palace are the subject of the film.

The film stars Ruffa Gutierrez as Imelda Romualdez Marco, Cesar Montano as former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Diego Loyzaga as president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Cristine Reyes as senator Imee Marcos, and Ella Cruz as Irene Marcos. While Elizabeth Oropesa as Yaya Lucy, Beverly Salviejo as Yaya Biday, and Karla Estrada as Yaya Santa will play the roles of the Marcos family’s housekeepers.

