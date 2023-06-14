Vinexpo Asia, Leather Show and Four New Trade Fairs Line Up to Put on a Great Show in Hong Kong TB2.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 June 2023 – Hong Kong, the international trade fair capital of Asia, is going from strength to strength.

Further to the completion of several successful shows, including Global Sources Hong Kong, which packed out all ten halls with over 100,000 buyers at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), and HOFEX, Asia’s Leading Food and Hospitality Tradeshow which brought over 30,000 buyers from around the world to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Hong Kong is continuing to boost the exhibition forward momentum by booking yet more events.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced the city is welcoming back two more premier global trade fairs, Vinexpo Asia 2024 and APLF Leather, Materials + & Fashion Access 2024, while securing four new trade shows for this year.

APLF and Vinexpo Asia set to return to Hong Kong in 2024

Next year, APLF Leather, Materials + & Fashion Access 2024, one of the world’s most important leather and fashion tradeshows and Vinexpo Asia, the most highly regarded international show in the wine and spirits industry in Asia-Pacific, are set to return to Hong Kong in March and May respectively.

Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of HKTB, said: “The return of the world’s leading trade shows highlights Hong Kong’s attractiveness, its friendly trading policies, and solid fundamentals; Hong Kong also enjoys promising growth potential with the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and comprehensive government support for the industry. We are highly delighted to see organisers of both old and new shows choosing Hong Kong.”

David Bondi, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets Asia said, “We’re delighted to bring APLF events back to Asia’s World City next year. The enthusiasm is palpable as the city has long been our home base, connecting the global markets with Chinese suppliers and buyers.”

Launched in Asia a quarter-century ago, Vinexpo Asia is one of the world’s largest events for wine and spirits professionals. Rodolphe Lameyse, Chief Executive Officer of Vinexposium Group said, “Hong Kong is the strategic gateway to the market in mainland China, and 2024 will mark Vinexpo Asia‘s triumphant return to the city with hundreds of producers presenting the very best wines from all around the world.”

Four new shows cement Hong Kong as GBA’s MICE hub and Asia’s aviation and logistics centre

This June and July, four new exhibitions are being staged in Hong Kong for the first time: DMP Greater Bay Area Industrial Expo; the three-in-one expo BioCHINA 2023; Greater Bay Area ESG & Sustainability Exhibition; and the 13th JCtrans Global Freight Forwarders Expo 2023.

The exciting line-up is a strong testament to Hong Kong’s thriving exhibition scene in the light of the city’s unique position as the MICE hub of the GBA and a global aviation and logistics centre.

