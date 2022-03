VinFast and Pininfarina detail VF 8 and VF 9 designsVF-8-7.jpg

Unique design language and advanced technologies explained at MWC 2022

Pininfarina design optimizes aerodynamics, efficiency and aesthetics

VinFast exploring use of eco materials as part of its sustainability pledge

Exclusive reservation program for VF 8 and VF 9 open until April 5th





BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach – 2 March 2022 – On 1 March 2022 at Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022), VinFast and Pininfarina illustrated the details of the interior and exterior design of their electric vehicles, VF 8 and VF 9. These two EV models are expected to be launched throughout the global market by the middle of 2022.









In collaboration with Pininfarina, the world-renowned design studio, VinFast’s electric SUVs have been designed to offer impressive and stylish appearances while creating smarter and safer driving experiences.

In terms of exterior, Pininfarina utilized a modern design language to optimize aerodynamics and reduce energy consumption, while embracing the importance of aesthetics to promote the unique personalities of the vehicles. In combining the curves of sports cars, elongated lines typical of executive sedans, and the bold height and sharp profiles of SUVs, Pininfarina created unique identities and distinctive personalities for VF 8 and VF 9.

The interior of the two models is a combination of premium aesthetic standards and meticulous, sophisticated hand cut and sewn, complemented by the integration of advanced technologies to provide an enhanced ambience and calming environment. Seats are powered by intuitive controls that offer heating and ventilation to ensure absolute comfort. In further easing the pressure of busy commutes, the VF 9 Plus even offers massage functions.

The VF 8 and VF 9 are equipped with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen in the center console that minimizes the number of physical buttons while simplifying the interface. With the intuitive support of the high-resolution screen, drivers and passengers can easily navigate and enjoy a comprehensive driving experience on every journey. The full-color Heads-Up Display (HUD) technology projects onto the windshield to provide smart solutions that track the vehicle’s essential information while ensuring the drivers keep their eyes on the road.

Strongly committed to a sustainable future, VinFast is researching the application of eco-friendly materials, such as Eco-leatherette, for production in the interior cabin soon. VinFast also proactively applies multiple solutions that help reduce water waste and chemical emissions. Its innovative battery strategy is also designed and managed with a total recycling solution that minimizes environmental impacts and encourages sustainability.

Mr. Silvio Angori, Pininfarina CEO, said: “We move dreams. We are extremely energized to craft the Vietnamese heritage with world-class beauties into VinFast’s first cars. And we are even strongly moved to visualize the Future of Mobility with VinFast. We hope that our greener and safer cars can captivate and inspire global audiences to join hands for the movement to a more sustainable future for all.”

Mr. Emmanuel Bret, VinFast Deputy CEO, added: “VinFast relentlessly innovates to bring our customers outstanding products. The exquisiteness and creativity in Pininfarina’s design have created the appeal of VinFast EVs, helping us to realize our efforts. I believe that, along with Pininfarina’s companion and its great designs, VinFast will rapidly move towards the goal of smarter and more sustainable mobility solutions for all.”

On February 28, VinFast presented details about the advanced technologies of its EV models at MWC22. In addition to being greener and safer, the partnership with world-renowned design studio, Pininfarina makes VinFast’s EVs more efficient, attractive, and accessible for anyone considering joining the charge with VinFast and the global EV revolution.



The VF 8 and VF 9 were introduced to the global audience at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Reservations announced at CES 2022, are taking place from January 5, 2022, until the end of April 5, 2022. During this time, customers who complete a 150 Euro deposit enter the exclusive VinFirst – “Pioneer’s Gratitude to Pioneers” program, which offers many fascinating perks, including an e-voucher worth 2,500 Euros towards the purchase of a VF 8 and 4,200 Euros towards the purchase of a VF 9, one free ADAS & Smart Services package, one free portable charger, a tree planted in the participant’s name, and much more. Customers can learn more and reserve at: https://vinfastauto.eu/en/reservations.