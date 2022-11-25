VinFast exports the first batch of electric vehiclesAnh 1.jpg

HAI PHONG, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 25 November 2022 – VinFast held a ceremony to mark its first batch of exports of smart electric vehicles including 999 VF 8s to international markets. This event is a remarkable milestone in the history of Vietnam’s automotive industry as Vietnamese-branded electric cars have officially entered the global market.



The first batch of 999 VF 8s has been exported to the United States. This batch was transported by the Silver Queen – a Panamanian charter ship – and is expected to arrive in a California port (USA) about 20 days after deporting from MPC Port in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The first VinFast customers in the US can expect their cars by the end of December 2022.

This international export is the first batch of the 65,000 global orders already made for VinFast’s VF 8 and VF 9. Following this first batch of cars for the American market, VinFast will continue to export more VF 8 lots to Canada and Europe for customer deliveries in early 2023.

The first VF 9 models will be handed over to customers in Vietnam and international markets in the first quarter of 2023.

At the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said:“The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry. It affirms that Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that, when VinFast’s smart electric vehicles roll out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, dynamic and progressive Vietnam to the global audience.”

With a luxurious design, integrated advanced smart technologies, attainable pricing, and best-in-class after-sales policies, the VF 8 and VF 9 are VinFast’s premium electric SUV models in the D and E segments.

In addition to individual customers, VinFast has also received exceptional attention from fleet companies. At the Los Angeles Auto Show 2022, from November 17 to 28, 2022, VinFast announced a new order signed with Autonomy, the largest car subscription service firm in the US.

In addition to the VF 8 and VF 9, VinFast’s smart electric vehicle lineup comprises the VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 in the A, B, and C segments, respectively. VinFast is expected to initiate reservations of the VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 soon to meet the diverse needs of global customers.

Exporting the first batch of Vietnamese-made VF 8 units has opened a new era for the country’s automotive industry. In addition to affirming Vietnam’s capability, the major export actualizes the country’s passion for mastering automotive production held by many generations and contributes to raising the country’s position on the global stage.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.