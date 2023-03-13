VinFast rolls out the “Non-stop service network”XDV2.jpg

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 13 March 2023 – VinFast Trading & Service Co., Ltd. announced the deployment of the “Non-stop service network” to enhance the customer’s electric vehicle ownership experience. Accordingly, from March 15, 2023, all VinFast’s corporate-owned service workshops in Vietnam will operate continuously from 8 AM to 9 PM daily, including Sunday.

Instead of operating from 8 AM to 5 PM from Monday to Saturday, with daily afternoon breaks and Sundays off, VinFast is rolling out the “Non-stop service network” from March 15, 2023, with three additional operational criteria: no days off – no afternoon breaks – continuous service from morning to evening. Customers can have their vehicles serviced, repaired, and maintained at any time from 8 AM to 9 PM on all days of the week.

The adjustment applies to all VinFast’s service workshops nationwide from March 15, 2023.

The increase in service time from 48 to 91 hours/week without interruption will ensure that VinFast’s customers can have their vehicles serviced more flexibly and conveniently, a growing need considering VinFast’s rapidly increasing market share within the country.

In addition to the “Non-stop service network”, VinFast also provides a unique “24/7 Mobile Service” in Vietnam, including Mobile Repair, Mobile Charging, and 24/7 Rescue, ready to support customers anytime, anywhere.

VinFast has also officially implemented the “Non-stop Global Repair and Consulting Center” on a global scale. The center has qualified experts on call for 24-hour shifts to promptly advise and provide technical support for service workshops in international markets where VinFast cars are present.

The simultaneous deployment of the “Non-stop service network”, “24/7 Mobile Service”, and “Non-stop Global Repair and Consulting Center” are drastic steps towards outstanding customer service. This move boldly demonstrates VinFast’s commitment to its customers and its core values of high quality products, reasonable pricing, and outstanding after-sales services. Specifically, excellent customer experiences, a pinnacle of Asia-inspired dedication to customer and professional service, is one of VinFast’s competitive advantages, and it affirms the brand’s key “Customer-Centric” philosophy.

VinFast is the only car manufacturer in Vietnam and the first all-electric automotive company in Southeast Asia. The company has a diverse range of electrified vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and buses, a comprehensive ecosystem including vehicle factories, battery factories, and a nationwide charging network of 150,000 charging points. VinFast is also the automotive company with the largest retail and service networks with 89 locations, covering 63 provinces and cities throughout Vietnam.

