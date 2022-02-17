VinFast teams up with Nas Academy to launch ‘Go Boundless’ challenge to inspire the electric vehicle revolutionVinFast-Nas-Academy.jpg

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – VinFast teams up with Nas Academy – the world’s

first creator school for the skills of the future – to launch the ‘Go

Boundless’ video challenge. The contest aims to inspire the transition to

electric vehicles and accelerate the global green mobility revolution.

The Go Boundless Contest consists of two rounds. In the first round,

candidates are tasked with creating and publishing an inspirational 1-3-minute

video that encourages the switch from gasoline-powered cars to EVs. The top ten

candidates from the first round will be invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to

Vietnam to make one final video to compete for the Grand Prize.

Regarding prizes, each of the first 1,000 qualified videos* will be awarded

a US$100 cash prize and a US$200 reservation payment for a VF 8 or VF 9. Each reservation

provides access to the VinFirst membership program, which confers an e-voucher for

US$3,000 towards a VF 8

or US$5,000 towards a VF 9

and other exclusive benefits for VinFirst’s members.

The top ten candidates from

the first round will receive a US$2,000 cash prize and an all-expense-paid trip to

Vietnam for the Finale. The Grand Prize will be a US$30,000 cash prize awarded

to the final winner.

Within the contest, the organizer will host two workshops led by

VinFast’s experts for brand inspiration and three open Q&A sessions with the Nas Academy trainers for additional consultation.

About the collaboration with VinFast, Mr. Nuseir Yassin, CEO and

Founder of Nas Academy, shared: “We are honored to collaborate with

VinFast to launch the ‘Go Boundless’ Challenge, a campaign that introduces

world-class EVs by an innovative and progressive Vietnamese brand to global

audiences. With the mission of enabling creators through technology, we are

proud to contribute to VinFast’s journey of empowering the future with

zero-emission transportation and low-noise mobility, combined with safer,

smarter, and more exciting driving experiences.”

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice

Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO also shared: “We are excited

to launch this campaign. In teaming up with the Nas Academy, which has

demonstrated influence on young audiences across the globe, we firmly believe

this contest will greatly inspire global audiences to consider the Future of

Mobility and unite towards a greener tomorrow for all.”

With its mission of creating a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast

is motivated to inspire global audiences to unite in creating a greener planet.

The contest aims to contribute to a sustainable tomorrow by promoting greener mobility with

advanced technologies for exciting, comfortable, and convenient experiences on

every drive and in everyday life.

Submissions will be accepted until the end of the day on March 17, 2022.

Anyone interested in participating can learn more about the challenge and

register from February 17, 2022, on the Nas Academy’s website: https://nasacademy.com/vinfast

*Submission

criteria