VinFast VF 8 customers now may be eligible for up to a $7,500 California EV rebateVingroup

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Media OutReach – 17 April 2023 – VinFast, the world’s first automaker to completely transition from an internal combustion past to an all-electric vehicle future, today announced the VF 8 eSUV has been approved for eligibility in the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The addition of the VF 8 to the CVRP list of eligible vehicles means VinFast customers in California who buy or lease a new VF 8 will be able to apply for a CVRP rebate of $2,000 to $7,500.

The CVRP applies to all VF 8s sold or leased in California, retroactively from March of this year. Eligible customers in California can apply for the rebate via the CVRP website.

Receiving CARB eligibility approval of the VF 8 allows the model to qualify for inclusion in several other state incentive programs administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy including: Oregon, Vermont, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. In addition, the VF 8 and VF 9 have also been officially added to the list of vehicles eligible for California’s Clean Air Vehicle Decal Program which grants free HOV lane access for zero-emission vehicles.

Ms. Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast North America said, “State incentives like the CVRP help VinFast enhance its competitiveness in the key North American market. The incentives also help motivate customers to quickly transition to electric vehicles. I believe that, with VinFast’s product quality, competitive sales policies and state incentive programs, VinFast electric vehicles will become a popular choice, further accelerating the movement to smart and green mobility.”

Administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy on behalf of CARB, the CVRP promotes equitable clean vehicle adoption in California by offering eligible customers rebates from $2,000 to $7,500 toward the purchase or lease of new zero-emission vehicles, including electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell vehicles. According to CVRP data, California is currently the leading state in electric vehicle adoption nationwide with more plugin electric vehicles on its roads than any other state.

VinFast’s second EV batch exported to North America, including 1,879 VF 8 standard models, left MPC Port (Hai Phong, Vietnam) on April 16. It is expected to arrive at Benicia Port, California in May. The shipment includes 1,098 VF 8s for the U.S. market that are also eligible for CVRP for California customers.

