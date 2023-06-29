VinFast’s “For A Green Future” exhibition series to showcase its comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in VietnamVingroup

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 29 June 2023 – VinFast announced the rollout of the exhibition series “VinFast – For a Green Future” to introduce to the public its entire electric mobility ecosystem, as well as the journey of the first global electric vehicle (EV) maker of Vietnam. From July 7 to September 20, 2023, a series of consecutive events will occur in 11 prominent cities and provinces across Vietnam and will offer visitors various interactive activities, test drives, and unique experiences.

“VinFast – For a Green Future” is the largest series of electric mobility exhibitions ever held in Vietnam. The first exhibition will be held at the Viet Xo Friendship Labor Cultural Palace, Hanoi, from July 7 to 9, 2023, before being rolled out in 10 other cities and provinces across Vietnam.

The exhibition will be divided into different sections, including product showcase – production simulation – “car anatomy” – test drive, and other auxiliary areas such as food, game, socializing, etc.

This will be the first time VinFast displays its comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem, including e-buses, e-scooters, e-bikes, and a complete range of electric cars, covering a wide range of segments, from mini cars to the A-B-C-D-E segments (VF 3, VF 5 Plus, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9). In particular, Vietnamese consumers will have the opportunity to be introduced to the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, and e-bike models for the first time.

Additionally, VinFast’s journey from the first Vietnamese automotive company to the global smart EV maker will be presented vividly with advanced performance technologies. A part of the factory space with automated production by top-notch robots will simulate the production process of the made-in-Vietnam electric cars.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the detailed internal structure of each VinFast vehicle through its “car anatomy.” Utilizing modern demonstration technology, the public can delve deeper into the vehicle structure, components, and smart technologies integrated into VinFast car models. They can also interact with VinFast’s Voice Assistant, the latest version that supports natural conversations in Vietnamese.

At the exhibition, visitors can also directly experience the operation and smart features of VinFast electric cars and motorbikes at the test-drive ground.

There will also be many sideline activities for visitors to engage with VinFast’s experts, participate in games and brand activations, or enjoy the culture and cuisine of North America and Europe – the international markets where VinFast operates. Members of the VinFast Global Community attending the event will receive many attractive privileges.

“VinFast – For a Green Future” is a series of special exhibitions celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vingroup. The exhibition provides the public with an overview of the rapid development journey and proud milestones of the Vietnamese automotive company and aims to share with the public VinFast’s aspirations and vision of bringing Vietnam to the world stage.

*Planned timeline of exhibition series “VinFast – For a Green Future” (The event timing might be adjusted according to the actual situation and will be announced in advance)

# Location Time 1 Hà Nội July 7 – 9 2 Hải Phòng July 11 – 13 3 Nha Trang (Khánh Hoà) July 22 – 25 4 Biên Hoà (Đồng Nai) July 28 – 30 5 Bình Dương August 4- 6 6 Cần Thơ August 8 – 10 7 Hồ Chí Minh August 18 – 20 8 Đà Nẵng August 25 – 27 9 Hà Tĩnh August 30 – September 1 10 Nghệ An September 8 – 10 11 Phú Thọ September 18 – 20

