VinFuture foundation officially launches the call for 2022 VinFuture Prize nominationsanh-2.jpg

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – The VinFuture Prize has officially opened the nomination

portal for the second season from February 16th until May 17th, 2022. The 2022

season of VinFuture Prize

is looking for scientific inventions and

innovations that can help revive the world and build up sustainable development

after the pandemic.

The

Laureates of the VinFuture Grand Prize 2021

Following the success

of the inaugural VinFuture Prize with 4 honored breakthroughs in science and

technology that can positively impact humanity on a global scale – The second

season of the Prize has been launched and welcomed by the international

community of science.

The focus of the VinFuture Prize’s

second season is to honor outstanding scientific innovations that can help

reimagine post-pandemic life and stimulate sustainable development. This

reflects VinFuture’s consistent vision and mission of “Science for humanity”. If health protection

was the challenge of mankind in 2021, “Reshaping and Reviving” is the imperative that the world

needs to cope with in 2022.

Centering

around the theme of “Reshaping and Reviving”, the second season of the

VinFuture Prize hopes to motivate and inspire scientists around the world.

Through the Prizes, VinFuture wishes to support people to overcome topical post-pandemic

challenges and create positive changes for millions of human lives on earth this

year.

Commenting on the outstanding

nominations of 2021 and looking forward to this year’s submissions, Prof.

Sir Richard Henry Friend – Chair of the VinFuture Prize Council, said: “Last year’s prize awards celebrate very clearly how science and innovation can

bring real global benefits for health. However, humankind faces big challenges

in many other areas, including natural resource consumption, the move to zero

carbon to avoid damaging climate change, and others. This year we want to reach

as widely as we can, across disciplines and across continents, to broaden the

scope and impact of the VinFuture Prizes in reviving the post-pandemic world.”

To be eligible for

participating in the VinFuture Prize 2022, the applications are required to

meet the nomination criteria* and be nominated by reputable

organizations/individuals in the field of science and technology around the

world. Nominations will be evaluated in the pre-screening and selection stages by

the Pre-screening Committee and the VinFuture Prize Council respectively.

Members of the Prize Council and Pre-screening Committee are top global

scientists, inventors and

laureates of the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, Millenium Technology Prize, and

other global awards.

Sharing about the expectations for

the call for nominations of the second VinFuture Prize season, Prof. Văn-Chí

Đặng, Scientific Director of Ludwig Cancer Research Institute (USA) and a

member of the VinFuture Prize Council, said: “Science and technology is

the answer to the challenges and urgent global problems that people are facing.

In order to have more inventions that help change people’s lives regardless of

origin, skin color, or ethnicity, for this year’s Prize, we expect to receive

more exceptional scientific solutions, in more diverse fields, across more

geographical areas, and from scientists regardless of age, gender, or

nationality,… with the potential for application on a larger scale.”

The inaugural VinFuture Prize received tremendous

support from the global scientific and technological community, with 599 quality nominations from

scientists, researchers, and innovators from six continents. The VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at US$ 3

million, was awarded to a group of three scientists: Dr. Katalin Karikó (USA),

Prof. Drew Weissman (USA), and Prof. Pieter Cullis (Canada) for the development

of mRNA technology, paving the way for the production of effective vaccines to

help prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. The VinFuture Special Prize for Innovators

with Outstanding Achievements in Emerging Fields was awarded to Prof. Omar

Yaghi (USA) for his pioneering work on the discovery and development of metal-organic

framework materials (MOFs). The VinFuture Special Prize for Female Innovators

was awarded to Prof. Zhenan Bao (USA) for the scientific advancements from her

pioneering work on developing skin-inspired organic electronics materials. The

VinFuture Special Prize for Innovators from Developing countries was granted to

two scientists from South Africa, Prof. Salim Abdool Karim and Prof. Quarraisha

Abdool Karim, whose research helps prevent HIV transmission and lessen the

burden of the AIDS epidemic.

2022 online nomination portal: https://online.vinfutureprize.org/nomination

For more information about the Prize:

https://vinfutureprize.org/laureates/

*The ten major nomination criteria

of the VinFuture Prize are:

1.

There

should be clear evidence, or potential, for an end-product or service based on

the solution, which has an everyday practical application;

2.

Solutions

should have already benefited millions of people in the past 10 years for the

Grand Prize, or have the potential to benefit millions of people in the next 10

years for the Special Prizes;

3.

Solutions

should be aligned with one or more of the United Nation’s SDGs;

4.

Solutions

must be scientifically proven (i.e., there should be clear evidence of passing

relevant scientific trials, and in the case of research, it must be empirically

proven or widely reviewed);

5.

Open

to researchers or inventors who were involved in developing the underlying

solutions, and not entrepreneurs or corporates who helped in the commercialization/diffusion

of the technology;

6.

End-products

of the research should benefit people globally, including those from developing

and less developed countries, as well as lower-income and disadvantaged

communities;

7.

Open

to individuals or teams of researchers/inventors;

8.

Preferences

are considered for nominees in the active stages of their careers;

9.

A

nominator can only nominate one nominee/one group of nominees for each of the

four Prize categories.

10. Research/Solution/Invention can be

underpinned in any discipline of science, engineering, or technology, including

potentially multi-disciplinary approaches.