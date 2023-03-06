Vingroup Chairman Establishes Electric Vehicle Rental and Taxi Service CompanyPhoto 2.JPG

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 6 March 2023 – Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong announced the establishment of the Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM), an entity dedicated to using VinFast electric cars and scooters for rental and taxi services. GMS is the world’s first multi-platform green transport rental and taxi service aiming to popularize the experience of electrified mobility while advocating Green Lifestyle.

With a charter capital of 3,000 billion VND (approximately $125.7 million), GSM was founded by Vingroup Chairman, Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, who holds a 95% stake. The company will use VinFast electric vehicles and operate in the two sectors of vehicle rentals and electric taxi services.

Specifically, GSM will offer electric car rental services for traditional and online taxi service providers and their employees. At the same time, GSM will also operate its own electric car taxi service. Vietnam’s first pure electric taxi firm is planned to commence its operation by next month in Hanoi and will expand nationwide in 2023.

All vehicles provided and used by GSM are VinFast electric vehicles. The initial investment scale is 10,000 cars and 100,000 motorbikes.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, CEO of GSM JSC said: “GSM was established to further the development of the green and smart mobility ecosystem in Vietnam, providing people with more options to use electric vehicles at reasonable pricing.Whether it is just a few dozen minutes in a taxi or a few weeks or months of renting, customers will have the opportunity to experience the smart features and convenience of electric vehicles. In this way, we can accelerate the smart electric vehicle revolution faster and stronger in Vietnam.”

GSM aims to promote the usage of electric vehicles by raising awareness about the convenience, intelligence, and sustainability of electric vehicles. By offering direct driving experiences (with test drive customers) and opportunities to enjoy smart technology features and amenities in vehicles (rental customers, electric taxi passengers,…), GSM will introduce VinFast electric cars to the broader public and gradually establish the habit of using smart and environmentally friendly transport in the daily lives of Vietnamese people.

