VinGroup Launches Vsmart Bee Lite To Popularize Smartphone For Vietnamese Users

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – On 16 November 2020, VinSmart Research and Production Joint Stock Company (Vingroup) launched the smartphone equipped with 4G – Vsmart Bee Lite, which is a co-operation product between VinSmart and Qualcomm to popularise smartphones in Viet Nam.

Vsmart Bee Lite is the result of the co-ordination of core competencies in technology and production lines of VinSmart with Qualcomm. Products are subsidised by parties and distributed via Viettel Telecom at an unprecedented low price at only VND600,000 per product. This is also the high-speed 4G smartphone with the best price on the market and the optimal choice for first-time consumers to access smartphones as well as digital gadgets.

Vsmart Bee Lite has 2 colours: grey and black, equipped with a 5.45″ screen; 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera; 2550mAh battery; 1GB RAM; 16GB memory and supports external memory card. Although the price is only VND600,000, Vsmart Bee Lite has Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and Android Go OS, ensuring smooth and speed application processing.

In addition, Vsmart Bee Lite still applies an outstanding warranty policy, up to 18 months and 1 for 1 in 101 days, priority for customers using 2G/3G smartphones.

“Technology popularisation has always been our priority. We believe every Vietnamese people to have a ‘made in Viet Nam’ smartphone at a reasonable price. Therefore, Vingroup is ready to open the door for co-operation, shake hands with businesses with common aspirations. Vsmart Bee Lite is the result of all efforts and dedication of VinSmart and partners to contribute to improving the quality of Vietnamese people’s life,” Le Thi Thu Thuy – Vice President and CEO of VinSmart said.

ST Liew, President of Qualcomm Southeast Asia also emphasised: “Through our technology licensing for companies around the world, Qualcomm helps companies make breakthroughs in wireless connection technology. As a result, all different economic classes in society will have opportunities to experience mobile technology features. Vsmart Bee Lite is a big step forward in our relentless commitment in Viet Nam. We are very excited to join VinSmart to bring this device to consumers.”

According to Adsota, the proportion of smartphone users in Viet Nam in 2020 will reach 44.9 per cent. VSmart Bee Lite expects to accelerate the popularisation of smartphones, as a basis for turning off the old 2G technology in the near future. Vsmart Bee Lite was distributed nationwide from October 15.

The fact that VinSmart joined hands with businesses to develop the national smartphone model – Vsmart Bee Lite shows the efforts in realizing the aspirations for technology popularisation. In particular, popularising smartphones is the first step towards 4G and 5G coverage as well as creating the foundation for the national digital transformation programme.