Violent Soho Announce New Album ‘Everything Is A-OK’, Share New Single ‘Lying On The Floor’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 13, 2020

Having piqued excitement with singles ‘Vacation Forever’ and ‘A-OK’ last year, Mansfield’s best, Violent Soho, have officially announced their fifth studio album Everything Is A-OK will be out Friday, 3rd April through I Oh You.

They’ve also shared blistering new single ‘Lying on the Floor’, an energetic slacker anthem that turns away from existential despair – “Lying on the floor is all I want to do / so thank you,” sings guitarist/vocalist Luke Boerdam.

Over the past few years, the Violent Soho boys have carved out a unique space in the public conscious with 2013’s Hungry Ghost and 2016‘s ARIA-winning WACO. However, it also came amid personal upheaval for drummer Michael Richards, bassist Luke Henery and guitarist James Tidswell.

Now, according to the band, Everything Is A-OK sees Violent Soho embrace a newfound self-confidence in their identity, with an album that attempts to be, at its core, human.

“It’s honest,” says Boerdam about the record.

“It doesn’t claim to be anything it’s not: it’s apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society’s failures and the personal shit that follows.”

The band are celebrating the news with a trio of intimate east coast shows this week, kicking off tonight in Melbourne at the Tote before journeying to The Lansdowne in Sydney tomorrow and closing the run at The Zoo in Brisbane on Saturday.

Bad luck if you haven’t already sorted a ticket, though – each show sold out in under two hours, with fans waking at the crack of dawn to queue for tickets at iconic record stores in each city.

Check out the video for ‘Lying on the Floor’ below.