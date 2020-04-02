Violent Soho Are Hosting A Livestream Party Today To Celebrate New Album Release

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 3, 2020

It’s been a hot minute since we last had an album from Violent Soho, but today is finally the day we can sink our quarantined teeth into their new album – the somewhat ironically titled Everything Is A-OK.

To celebrate the album’s release, all four members of the band will be going live on Facebook and YouTube this afternoon to listen to the album in full and answer any fan questions about it. They’ll be going live at 4:20pm QLD time…because of course. That’s 5:20pm AEDT time.

The band have also released a new single titled ‘Canada’. It follows previously released singles ‘Vacation Forever’ and ‘Pick It Up Again’.

“I guess the main guitar riff just got me reminiscing of a holiday – and all the times we toured through Canada, and it being some sort of last remaining outpost – it’s always been like home but at the opposite end of the world,” the band said in a statement.

Listen to ‘Canada’, and tune into the live stream, below.

