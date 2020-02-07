Violent Soho Are Playing Some Surprise East Coast Shows Next Week

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 7, 2020

It looks like Brisbane boys Violent Soho have scheduled intimate gigs in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday respectively.

The news came via scattered tour posters in each city, as reported by The Music.

Violent Soho have rounded up some special guests for the shows too. Loser will join them for their Melbourne show, The Buoys on their Sydney stint, and both Sweater Curse and Semantics will warm up their Brissie show.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, 11th February at 8am. But you’ll have to head to a local record store to pick them up.

See details below.

[embedded content]

Violent Soho East Coast Shows

Thursday, 13th February

The Tote, Melbourne

Tickets: Oh! Jean Records

Friday, 14th February

The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Tickets: Red Eye Records

Saturday, 15th February

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Rocking Horse Records