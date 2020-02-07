Violent Soho Are Playing Some Surprise East Coast Shows Next Week

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 7, 2020
It looks like Brisbane boys Violent Soho have scheduled intimate gigs in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday respectively.
The news came via scattered tour posters in each city, as reported by The Music.
Violent Soho have rounded up some special guests for the shows too. Loser will join them for their Melbourne show, The Buoys on their Sydney stint, and both Sweater Curse and Semantics will warm up their Brissie show.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, 11th February at 8am. But you’ll have to head to a local record store to pick them up.
See details below.
Violent Soho East Coast Shows
Thursday, 13th February
The Tote, Melbourne
Tickets: Oh! Jean Records
Friday, 14th February
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
Tickets: Red Eye Records
Saturday, 15th February
The Zoo, Brisbane
Tickets: Rocking Horse Records